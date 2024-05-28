US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Recovery Planning

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu discussed recovery planning via livestream in remarks May 27 at the Entrepreneurship, Markets and Technology: Regulation's Challenges in a Changing World Conference in Zurich, Switzerland.

In his remarks, Mr. Hsu discussed the importance of recovery planning and how it can mitigate the too-big-to-fail problem. He highlighted the importance of recovery planning at large banks in the context of the bank failures in March 2023 and offered thoughts on expanding recovery planning guidelines to apply to banks with at least $100 billion in assets.

Related Links