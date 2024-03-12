Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Operational Resiliency

Date 12/03/2024

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the importance of operational resiliency in remarks at the Institute of International Bankers Annual Washington Conference.

In his remarks, Mr. Hsu discussed the growing risks of disruptions that may impede the provision of financial services or adversely impact systems. He also discussed considerations to strengthen operational resiliency requirements for large banks with critical operations, including third party service providers.

