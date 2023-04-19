BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Open Banking

Date 19/04/2023

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) approach to open banking in remarks at FDX Global

 

In his remarks, the Acting Comptroller highlighted the evolution of open banking and its potential impact on the OCC’s supervision in the context of liquidity, operational, third-party, and compliance risks. He also discussed the importance of data, and the relationship of banking and commerce, in the development of open banking to build trust among consumers and the public.

Related Links

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach