US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Elevating Fairness In Banking

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the importance of fairness in remarks given at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Just Economy Conference 2024.

Mr. Hsu highlighted bank progress in overdraft protection program reforms since the OCC issued guidance last April and provided an update on Project REACh accomplishments regarding credit invisibles, minority depository institutions and affordable housing. Additionally, he discussed the importance of ensuring fairness as it relates to artificial intelligence and fraud.

