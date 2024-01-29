US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Bank Mergers

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed improving transparency and trust in the bank merger process in remarks at the University of Michigan School of Business in Ann Arbor, Mich.

In his remarks, Mr. Hsu discussed how developing a view on the overall structure of the U.S. banking system could help ensure that it remains diverse, dynamic, and balanced with the economy, as well as inform bank merger policy and decisions.

Mr. Hsu also announced that the OCC will issue a notice of proposed rulemaking to remove expedited bank merger review procedures and provide transparency around the features of merger applications and indicators that are consistent with and inconsistent with approval.

