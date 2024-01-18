US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Bank Liquidity Risk

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued remarks on bank liquidity risk at Columbia University Law School in New York. In his remarks, Mr. Hsu discussed the characteristics of recent bank runs and lessons learned from recent bank failures. He also discussed a targeted regulatory approach to better classify higher risk deposits, cover acute short-term outflows, and mitigate contagion risk.

He also highlighted how the adoption of faster payments and tokenization may impact liquidity risk management in the future.

