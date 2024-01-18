Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Bank Liquidity Risk

Date 18/01/2024

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued remarks on bank liquidity risk at Columbia University Law School in New York. In his remarks, Mr. Hsu discussed the characteristics of recent bank runs and lessons learned from recent bank failures. He also discussed a targeted regulatory approach to better classify higher risk deposits, cover acute short-term outflows, and mitigate contagion risk.

He also highlighted how the adoption of faster payments and tokenization may impact liquidity risk management in the future.

Related Links

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg