US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Appraisal Bias

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the importance of eliminating appraisal bias in the financial industry in remarks at an Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC) Hearing. The ASC is a subcommittee of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, of which the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is a member.

In his remarks, Mr. Hsu discussed how homeownership can promote economic equality. He also highlighted the OCC’s actions to improve access to homeownership and elevate fairness in the financial system.

