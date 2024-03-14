Uplinq Bolsters Leadership Team With Addition Of Derek Ellington As Strategic Advisor - Former Head Of Small Business Banking For Wells Fargo Brings Decades Of Industry

Uplinq Financial Technologies, the first global credit decisioning support platform for small business lenders, today announced the addition of prominent financial services leader Derek Ellington as strategic advisor. In this role, Ellington will work closely with current and prospective Uplinq clients, as well as Uplinq’s internal team, to help advance the company’s mission of expanding access to fair and ethical credit for small businesses globally.

Ellington’s hiring is a significant milestone for Uplinq, marking continued growth and momentum for the company as it solidifies its foothold in the small business banking space. As a strategic advisor, Ellington will work with Uplinq’s current clients, providing counsel and thought leadership as they progress through the proof of concept phase and begin implementing Uplinq’s technology into their small business lending practices. He will also utilize his extensive network to introduce prospective clients to Uplinq’s groundbreaking technology and will advise the internal Uplinq team on the direction of the product. In his capacity as strategic advisor, Ellington will also help Uplinq navigate the rapidly evolving regulatory environment of small business lending.

“Throughout my time as a financial services leader, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with small businesses and have developed an understanding of what they need from financial institutions,” said Derek Ellington. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became particularly clear to me that financial institutions need better ways to make small business lending more accessible and equitable. I’m also looking forward to helping Uplinq navigate the current and future regulatory environment, especially considering how updates to the CFPB’s 1071 Rule have made fair access to credit a top priority for U.S. financial institutions. I’m excited to be working with the Uplinq team to identify opportunities to bring their breakthrough credit assessment technology to leading financial institutions across the globe.”

Ellington brings three decades of financial services industry experience to his advisory role, working extensively with small businesses throughout his career. Most recently, Ellington served as executive vice president and head of Small Business Banking for Wells Fargo, where he led the bank’s mission to help small businesses grow and succeed financially. He previously held numerous leadership roles at Bank of America as well.

“Welcoming Derek as a strategic advisor is an enormous win to both our Uplinq community and our evolving roster of current and prospective clients,” said Uplinq CEO Ron Benegbi. “Derek’s strategic counsel and relentless passion for our mission, shaped by his extensive experience as a small business banking executive, have already proven invaluable as we work to grow Uplinq and expand access to working capital for entrepreneurs worldwide.”

Today’s news builds onUplinq’s growth and momentum at the forefront of the small business lending industry. The company recently announced partnerships with Visa and Ernst & Young, released a white paper on fair and accessible lending for small businesses with Cornerstone Advisors, and was named to MasterCard’s prestigious Start Path program. To learn more about Uplinq, visit uplinq.co.