Updates To Electronic Recordkeeping, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Nov. 18, 2021

This week, the Commission voted unanimously in support of a proposal to update the electronic recordkeeping requirements for intermediaries such as broker-dealers and certain security-based swap dealers. This proposal updates an electronic recordkeeping rule adopted in 1997. A lot has changed with respect to database management, among other technologies, in the last 24 years. This proposal would bring the Commission’s rule in line with technological innovation, and I am pleased to support it.
We have put out this proposal for comment, and I look forward to hearing feedback from the public. Please submit your comments at sec.gov.
