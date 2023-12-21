Update: Semi-Annual Changes To Nasdaq Iceland's Leading Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update to the semi-annual reconstitution of the OMX Iceland 15™ Index (OMX Iceland: OMXI15™). Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AMRQ) will be added to the OMX Iceland 15™ Index prior to market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The other constituent changes from the initial announcement by Nasdaq Iceland on December 20, 2023, will remain the same.

Information

For information about the company being added to the OMX Iceland 15™ Index per this update, please visit the company website: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AMRQ) – https://www.amaroqminerals.com/.