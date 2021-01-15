Update Of Finansinspektionen’s Company Register

Due to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, financial actors’ right to conduct cross-border operations in or from the United Kingdom that are based on European Union law was repealed on 1 January 2021.
Finansinspektionen, therefore, will update its registers to ensure that they contain accurate information. This means that FI will remove from the registers financial actors or the parts of a financial actor's business that should no longer be listed due to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.