Update: Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To First North 25™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25™ Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 01, 2024.

The following securities will be added to the lndex: Acast AB (ACAST), Haypp Group AB (HAYPP), Neobo Fastigheter AB (NEOBO), Verve Group SE (VER), Zinzino AB ser B (ZZ B).

The First North 25™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: ADDvise Group AB B (ADDV B), Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARON), LumenRadio AB (LUMEN), Viva Wine Group AB (VIVA).

*Update*: NYAB Oyj (NYAB) will be maintained in the index and Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB (BRE2) will not be added to the index effective July 01, 2024.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.