Update - Changes To Standard 3rd Friday Expiration Listings For Equity, ETP, And Index Options On BOX

BOX Exchange (“BOX” or the “Exchange”) recently distributed IC-2019-23 stating effective January 16, 2020, the Exchange would begin to list new standard 3rd Friday expiration replacements for Equity and ETP options on the Thursday prior to the near-term standard 3rd Friday expiration.
Update: The Exchange is now postponing the effective date of this change to April 16, 2020. In addition to Equity and ETP options, the change of listing new standard 3rd Friday expiration replacements will also apply to Index options.
Please contact the Market Operations Center at (866) 768-8845 or by e-mail at BOXMOC@boxoptions.com should you require additional information.