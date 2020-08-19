Unscheduled Changes In DAX Selection Indices - Wirecard AG To Be Deleted According To New Insolvency Rule - Delivery Hero SE To Be Added

On Wednesday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced unscheduled changes to the DAX Selection Indices.
According to the new Insolvency Rule (section 5.1.1) Wirecard AG is deleted from the DAX index, effective 24 August. It is replaced by Delivery Hero SE.
There are also changes in MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX: Wirecard AG will also be deleted from the TecDAX index, it will be replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics AG. New in MDAX is AIXTRON SE, new in SDAX is HORNBACH-Baumarkt-AG.
These changes will become effective on 24 August 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 3 September 2020.
