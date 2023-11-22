Unlock The Power Of Technology In Trading - A Mondo Visione Webinar, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 14:00 GMT

Discover how new technology can revolutionise trading operations by reducing risk, broadening capabilities, and optimising workflows.

Join our expert panel as they share their insights and delve beyond mere ROI to explore the challenges and opportunities in creating long-lasting solutions.

Meet our panel:

Hamish Adourian: Head of Sales and Marketing at Sinara

Dr Robert Barnes: Director of BPX, a seasoned exchange expert with three decades of experience in financial markets

Stefan Ott: CEO of Confinity Solution, formerly of Deutsche Boerse, IBM and Thomson Reuters

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and stay ahead of the curve.

REGISTER FOR WEBINAR