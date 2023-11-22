BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Unlock The Power Of Technology In Trading - A Mondo Visione Webinar, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 14:00 GMT

Date 22/11/2023

Discover how new technology can revolutionise trading operations by reducing risk, broadening capabilities, and optimising workflows.

 

Join our expert panel as they share their insights and delve beyond mere ROI to explore the challenges and opportunities in creating long-lasting solutions.

 

Meet our panel:

  • Hamish Adourian: Head of Sales and Marketing at Sinara
  • Dr Robert Barnes: Director of BPX, a seasoned exchange expert with three decades of experience in financial markets
  • Stefan Ott: CEO of Confinity Solution, formerly of Deutsche Boerse, IBM and Thomson Reuters

 

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and stay ahead of the curve.

REGISTER FOR WEBINAR

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg