University Of Doha For Science And Technology And Qatar Stock Exchange Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). The three-year agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting CEO, and provides both entities a multitude of solid opportunities to strengthen their training and development endeavors.

The new partners agreed on many initiatives that include conducting workshops, practical and vocational training programs, internships for students, as well as, trading simulation programs and introduction to safe investment methods. The parties will also explore joint cooperation opportunities in research and case studies that are aligned with graduating and Master’s students’ academic projects.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his pleasure in signing this agreement and said: “At the University of Doha for Science and Technology we are adamant about providing students with direct exposure to exciting and dynamic real-world experiences. We believe these opportunities of experiential learning make a significant impact on our graduates’ abilities to become successful problem solvers, innovators and leaders in the business world.” He added: “I am confident that this collaboration will facilitate expertise exchange between University of Doha for Science and Technology and Qatar Stock Exchange and will provide us with unmatched services and opportunities for continuous growth.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Naser Al Emadi, Acting CEO of QSE stated: “We are pleased to join hands with the University of Doha for Science and Technology to pave the way for next-generation leaders in finance. This Memorandum of Understanding amplifies our shared commitment to financial literacy, innovation, and sustainable growth. By integrating academic rigor with practical financial insights, we are fostering an ecosystem where education meets application. This strategic collaboration not only enriches the learning experience for students in line with Qatar’s vision 2030, which seeks to build strong national economy based on knowledge, but also contributes to Qatar’s growing reputation as a regional financial hub."

Furthermore, the agreement includes other areas of common interest such as access to the University’s teachers, trainers, training halls, and trading rooms. Additionally, QSE representatives will participate in the University’s Advisory Committee meetings when developing programs for the College of Business. Both entities will also collaborate to nominate speakers for various seminars to benefit students and investors.

The State of Qatar is well on its way to becoming a powerful financial center in the region and across the globe. The continuous efforts UDST puts into developing relationships with the Qatari and international financial sectors will undoubtedly ensure its graduates are among the most successful contributors to the local and international marketplace.