United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative - New Data On Women In Top Corporate Positions

On the occasion of International Women’s Day the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative (UN SSE) releases today (8th March 2021) brand new data on gender equality on the boards of the top 100 issuers on 22 major G20 stock exchanges as well as an overview of the number of female chairs and CEOs that lead these companies.
The review of 2,200 companies provides a ranking of exchanges based on the state of gender equality in the top positions in companies listed on their markets. Gender equality is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals agreed to by UN member States. Stock exchanges and other capital market stakeholders can play an important role in promoting gender equality and this new data can serve as a benchmark for them and other relevant institutions in their efforts to promote gender equality in their markets.
New research from the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative shows that:
- Women hold 20% of Board seats in G20 markets;
- Women hold 5.5% of Chair and 3.5% of CEO positions in G20 markets;
- 6 out of 22 markets have rules requiring a mandatory minimum number of women on corporate boards
Stock Exchange specific data:
- Euronext Paris (France) has highest percentage (44.3%) of women on boards of all G20 markets;
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange (South Africa) has the best gender balance on boards (28.5%) of any developing country in the G20;
- Shenzhen Stock Exchange (China) has the most female CEOs (11 out of the top 100 companies) of any G20 market;
- Australian Stock Exchange (Australia) has the most female Chair-persons (14 out of top 100 companies).
To see the full ranking of the G20 stock exchanges, please download the free UN SSE Policy Brief here.