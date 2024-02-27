United Fintech Secures Strategic Investments From BNP Paribas And Citi - BNP Paribas And Citi Become The First Institutional Investors In United Fintech, A Neutral Digital Transformation Platform

BNP Paribas and Citi have become the first institutional investors in United Fintech Group Limited (“United Fintech”), a neutral Digital Transformation Platform, as part of a strategic investment round led by Citi. United Fintech is also in advanced talks with other leading strategic investors to join its transformative journey, signalling a broad industry shift towards collaborative fintech innovation.

Rotating board seats and quarterly industry roundtables



As part of the deal, two rotating board seats will go to BNP Paribas and Citi. The unique governance model allows institutional investors to contribute to the platform’s strategic direction. United Fintech has committed to host quarterly industry roundtables on shared challenges and innovation to facilitate industry dialogue and foster a collaborative ecosystem where pooling resources and ideas will enable financial institutions to accelerate their leap into the digital era.

“To BNP Paribas, it is all about trust in the validation of fintechs, ensuring they meet the highest standards of excellence and offering a robust ecosystem for innovation. Managing to combine the best of both worlds, we see this as the beginning of a new era where industry participants can grow together”, says Junaid Baig, Head of Strategic Investments & Co-Head of Strategy with BNP Paribas Global Markets.



“Procuring specialist fintech firms is increasingly challenging for large institutions. United Fintech's neutral Digital Transformation Platform fills gaps in the market, complements our overall offering, and drives market innovation through collective efforts,” says Ayesa Latif, Global Head of Foreign Exchange Products at Citi.

CEO: Investments demonstrate “forward-thinking leadership”



Founded in 2020 by CEO Christian Frahm, United Fintech has rapidly expanded to employ over 160 people across 8 countries. The investment round is a major milestone that United Fintech expects will facilitate further backing from strategic investors:

“More than a significant milestone for United Fintech, the backing of Citi and BNP Paribas is a testimony of forward-thinking leadership. As momentum builds, we project that more financial institutions will soon follow: Our vision of a neutral industry platform for digital transformation, to swiftly enable access to the world’s most innovative fintechs, is shared by every single C-level executive we’ve spoken with for the past four years, and their support energises our pursuit of a unified ecosystem”, ends United Fintech CEO Christian Frahm.