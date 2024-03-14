United Fintech Announces Strategic Management Reshuffle

Following investments by BNP Paribas and Citi, United Fintech names Troels O. Lindblad as CFO and Rasmus Bagger as CCO while Marc Levin advances to CEO of Athena Systems in a strategic management reshuffle to adopt even more customer-centric ways of working, says United Fintech CEO Christian Frahm.

· Athena CEO Luis Otero to CTO of United Fintech.

· United Fintech Partner Marc Levin to CEO of Athena.

· United Fintech Head of M&A and Funding Troels O. Lindblad to CFO of United Fintech.

· United Fintech Head of Strategic Transformation & Execution Elizabeth Missfeld to Chief of Staff of United Fintech.

· United Fintech Managing Director of Strategic Accounts Darren Coote to CEO of CobaltFX.

· United Fintech Sales Executive George Govier-Rosenvold to CCO of Netdania.

“Our strategic reshuffle aims to repurpose talent internally and highlights the depth and breadth of the talent pool that United Fintech has accumulated in less than four years. We’re confident that the management changes will enable us to create an even stronger platform for further growth in all directions with emphasis on adopting even more customer-centric ways of working”, says Christian Frahm, CEO of United Fintech.

Continued focus on acquisitive growth

Founded in 2020, United Fintech is a neutral Digital Transformation Platform for the financial services industry that remains on the frontier of innovation by acquiring engineering-led fintechs within Capital Markets, Wholesale Banking and Wealth Management under a central umbrella. In less than four years, United Fintech has acquired five fintechs including Athena Systems (“Athena”). With Athena-founder Luis Otero becoming CTO of United Fintech and United Fintech partner Marc Levin appointed as the new CEO of Athena in Madrid, United Fintech is making a major commitment to upscale the operations of the pioneering US-Spanish fintech:

“My role at Athena will be to expand the buy-side segment organically and through acquisitions powered by the M&A capabilities of United Fintech. Athena has experienced tremendous growth over the past couple of years, and our strategic talks with new investors have confirmed our strong conviction in its suite of products and expansion of the buy-side pillar of United Fintech”, says Marc Levin, CEO, Athena.

Customer-centricity at the core

Today, United Fintech employs more than 160 people across 8 countries, serving more than 200 clients in financial services, including 10 in 12 of the world's largest banks, and with the promotions of Troels O. Lindblad to CFO and Rasmus Bagger to CCO, it is United Fintech’s ambition to continue acquisitive and organic growth whilst building a robust ecosystem with a clear emphasis on customer-centricity:

“We see a significant, untapped opportunity set in a market that keeps growing fuelled by megatrends which will drive a continued consolidation within software vendors to the financial industry - and we are now more than ever positioned to capitalise on this”, says Troels O. Lindblad, CFO of United Fintech.