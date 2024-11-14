Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

UK Government Policy Paper: National Payments Vision

Date 14/11/2024

The government has published the National Payments Vision, setting out its ambitions for the UK’s payments sector to deliver world-leading payments and support the growth mission.

From:
HM Treasury and Tulip Siddiq MP
Published
14 November 2024

Details

Payments are critical to the growth of the UK economy: the ability to make and receive payments is essential to our daily lives, and the sector is also home to some of the UK’s highest growth businesses.

To support the sector in delivering economic growth, the government has published the National Payments Vision, setting out its ambition for the sector to deliver world-leading payments. The Vision responds to the findings of the independent Future of Payments Review 2023, led by Joe Garner, and takes action to address key issues across the landscape.

