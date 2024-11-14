UK Government Policy Paper: National Payments Vision

Payments are critical to the growth of the UK economy: the ability to make and receive payments is essential to our daily lives, and the sector is also home to some of the UK’s highest growth businesses.

To support the sector in delivering economic growth, the government has published the National Payments Vision, setting out its ambition for the sector to deliver world-leading payments. The Vision responds to the findings of the independent Future of Payments Review 2023, led by Joe Garner, and takes action to address key issues across the landscape.