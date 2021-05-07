UK Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum: Third Edition Of The Regulatory Initiatives Grid

The Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum was launched in April 2020 to strengthen coordination between its members. It is made up of representatives of the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator, the Competition & Markets Authority, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Pensions Regulator and the Financial Reporting Council. HM Treasury is an observer member.
The Regulatory Initiatives Grid sets out the regulatory pipeline. This is so the financial services industry and other stakeholders can understand – and plan for – the timing of initiatives that may have a significant operational impact upon them.