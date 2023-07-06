UK Financial Conduct Authority: Asset Managers Told To Review Liquidity Management In Funds

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reviewed liquidity management in asset managers and found that firms need to increase their focus on liquidity risk. As things stand, gaps observed in liquidity management could lead to a risk of investor harm.

Asset managers need to manage liquidity effectively. Doing so is vital so investors are able to withdraw their investment in line with their expectations and at an accurate price that reflects its value. Poor liquidity management can bring with it serious risks for investors and to wider market stability.

While some firms demonstrated very high standards, with the review highlighting good practices seen, there was a wide disparity in the quality of compliance with regulatory standards and depth of liquidity risk management expertise. A minority of firms in the review had inadequate frameworks to manage liquidity risk.

Camille Blackburn, Director of Wholesale Buy-Side at the FCA, said:

“We have seen examples in the market where liquidity risk has crystallised and the impact this can have on investors.

"This review should serve as a warning to all asset managers that they need to get this right. We expect boards to discuss our findings and assure themselves that their firms are not amongst the minority with serious gaps in managing liquidity risk.

"It’s vital the outliers take quick action. They risk regulatory intervention if they don’t take this opportunity to address weaknesses.”

The FCA’s review found: