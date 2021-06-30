UK Financial Conduct Authority Urges Victims To Come Forward After Court Orders Compensation For Victims Of Illegal Investment Scheme

Following a hearing before His Honour Judge Hehir in Southwark Crown Court, the FCA has secured asset confiscation orders against 6 individuals who had been convicted of criminal charges in relation to an illegal investment scheme. The 6 individuals were convicted and sentenced to terms of imprisonment totalling more than 28 years following the FCA’s largest fraud prosecution. The court made confiscation orders against Michael Nascimento in the sum of £976, 508.83; Charanjit Sandhu in the sum of £391, 680.17; Stuart Rea in the sum of £46,183.74; Ryan Parker in the sum of £345,775.52; Jeannine Lewis in the sum of £105,538.00 and Hugh Edwards in the nominal sum of £1 (given he has no available assets to meet any order). The court also ordered these amounts be paid as compensation to the victims of the illegal investment scheme. The FCA has carried out extensive inquiries to identify all victims and has been in contact with all except approximately 20 individuals. The FCA is now making a final call for the remaining victims to come forward. The FCA can be contacted in the following ways:
Background
