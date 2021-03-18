UK Financial Conduct Authority: Update On Trial Dates In Criminal Cases

Northamptonshire insider dealing prosecution
At a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 11 March 2021, a date was set for the trial of Stuart Bayes and Jonathan Swann.
Mr Bayes and Mr Swann are being prosecuted by the FCA for insider dealing. Mr Bayes has also been charged with improperly disclosing inside information, or encouraging another, whilst being an insider, to engage in dealing.
The case was listed for trial on 4 April 2022 and neither defendant was arraigned.
The next hearing in the case will be for case management on 10 September 2021.
Insider dealing and fraud case involving brothers
At a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 16 March 2021, a date was set for the trial of Mohammed Zina and Suhail Zina.
The brothers are charged with 6 offences of insider dealing 3 offences of fraud by false representation.
The case was listed for trial for 8 weeks, beginning on 4 April 2022.
Arraignment will take place at a further hearing on 28 June 2021.
Mohammed Zina and Suhail Zina were both granted unconditional bail.
The FCA cannot provide any further comment or information about either case at this time.