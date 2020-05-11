UK Financial Conduct Authority Update Following The Prime Minister’s Statement On Sunday 10 May

We note the Prime Minister’s statement this evening (Sunday 10 May).
The financial services industry has continued to operate during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis with homeworking and some key workers operating in locations such as branches and call centres.
We have previously published advice on the steps financial services firms should take, for example identifying key workers and the responsibilities of senior managers, and there is no change to those statements at this stage.
Firms should continue to follow existing Government advice until notified otherwise.