UK Financial Conduct Authority: Supervisory Flexibility On RTS 27 Reports And 10% Depreciation Notifications

The FCA is putting in place temporary measures with respect to RTS 27 reports and 10% depreciation notifications while it consult on changes to these requirements later this Spring. These temporary measures will be in place until the end of 2021. The next set of RTS 27 reports on execution quality will be based on pre-Brexit data. As a result, the information in them is likely to be of limited use for market participants and may even be misleading. There is also a particular challenge arising from the EU’s two-year suspension of RTS 27 reports for firms in the Temporary Permissions Regime who, benefitting from substituted compliance, would normally discharge their obligation in the UK by producing reports for the firm as a whole. We are currently preparing a consultation looking at the RTS 27 reporting obligation, with a view to abolishing it, given concerns that have been expressed around the value these reports bring to the market and to consumers, and the burdens involved in producing them. Considering the upcoming consultation, we will not take action against firms who do not produce RTS 27 reports for the rest of 2021. We expect that by end of 2021 we will have concluded our policy consideration of the future of these reports. For the last twelve months we have adopted temporary coronavirus (Covid-19) measures on the requirement for firms to issue 10% depreciation notifications to investors (COBS 16A.4.3 UK). These measures were put in place to help firms support consumers during periods of actual/potential market volatility linked to the spread of Covid-19 and the Brexit transitional period. We said we would show supervisory flexibility on firms’ ongoing compliance with the requirement so long as certain criteria were met. This period of flexibility has given us the opportunity to consider the effectiveness of the 10% depreciation notification requirement. We intend to consult on changes to the requirement later this Spring. We are therefore extending the temporary measures for firms until the end of 2021 while we undertake policy work on the future of the requirement. During this period, we won’t take action for breach of COBS 16A.4.3 UK for services offered to retail investors provided that the firm has: Firms must still pay due regards to the interests of their customers and treat them fairly (Principle 6), and pay due regard to the information needs of their clients, and communicate information to them in a way which is clear, fair and not misleading (Principle 7). If we have concerns that potential serious misconduct may cause (or has caused) significant harm to consumers, then we will consider the appropriate response, which may include opening an investigation. For services offered to professional investors, we will not take action for breach of COBS 16A.4.3 UK provided that firms have allowed professional clients to opt-in to receiving notifications.
RTS 27 reports
10% depreciation notifications
