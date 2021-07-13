UK Financial Conduct Authority: Stephen Allen Pleads Guilty To Forgery

The forgery charge relates to events that followed proceedings by the FCA against Mr Renwick Haddow for operating several unauthorised collective investment schemes, which culminated in a successful judgement against Mr Haddow and others in 2018. At the conclusion of these proceedings, Mr Haddow and others were ordered by the High Court to pay 16.9 million in restitution.
Amongst other assets, Mr Haddow had an interest in a property (13 Brook Mews, London W2 3BW) which should have been available to the FCA for part satisfaction of this restitution order. However, Mr Allen, forged a trust deed that hid Mr Haddows interest in 13 Brook Mews, knowing it would be used to avoid the property being sold for the benefit of victims of the unauthorised collective investment schemes. Through his guilty plea today, Mr Allen has admitted the forgery.
The property has now been sold and proceeds have recently been distributed to affected investors.
Background
- The High Court ruled Mr Haddow was the beneficial owner of the property, which has now been sold and the proceeds distributed to investors.See the earlier related civil action taken by the FCA.
- Renwick Haddow is in the USA awaiting sentence having pleaded guilty to a separate fraud prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.