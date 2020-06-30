UK Financial Conduct Authority Statement On Wirecard

The FCA's primary objective all along has been to protect the interests and money of consumers who use Wirecard.
We have been working closely with Wirecard UK and other authorities over the last few days to ensure that the firm was able to meet certain conditions required to lift the restrictions we imposed on it. We are now in a position to allow Wirecard to resume operational activity.
This means customers will now, or very shortly, be able to use their cards as usual.
If any customers are still experiencing difficulties in using their card, they should contact their card provider directly and should do so using the contact details on their website.
We know that some people may have faced difficulties over the weekend and we worked with DWP, HMT and the Home Office in order to help anyone suffering financial distress. Anyone who is still in difficulties should see our website for more details.
We continue to work with the firm and are monitoring it closely to ensure it meets the conditions we have imposed and continues to protect consumers money. Find out more information.