UK Financial Conduct Authority Sets Out Expectations For UK Cryptoasset Businesses Complying With The Travel Rule

We are setting out our expectations for cryptoasset businesses that need to comply with a change in money laundering legislation legislated by government in July 2022.

From 1 September 2023, cryptoasset businesses in the UK will be required to collect, verify and share information about cryptoasset transfers, known as the ‘Travel Rule’.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has called on other jurisdictions to swiftly implement the Travel Rule, which aligns practices for cryptoasset businesses sending and receiving transactions with those common in other areas of financial services.

In June 2023, FATF highlighted the challenges arising from delays in adoption and different timelines for enforcement of the Travel Rule across jurisdictions. As a result, we have worked closely with industry to provide guidance on how to comply and what we reasonably expect of firms ahead of other countries following the UK’s position.

Our expectations for firms include:

Take all reasonable steps and exercise all due diligence to comply with the Travel Rule.

Firms remain responsible for achieving compliance with the Travel Rule, even when using third-party suppliers.

Fully comply with the Travel Rule when sending or receiving a cryptoasset transfer to a firm that is in the UK, or any jurisdiction that has implemented the Travel Rule.

Regularly review the implementation status of the Travel Rule in other jurisdictions and adapt business processes as appropriate.

When sending a cryptoasset transfer to a jurisdiction without the Travel Rule:

Take all reasonable steps to establish whether the firm can receive the required information.

If the firm cannot receive the necessary information, the UK cryptoasset business must still collect and verify the information as required by the Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs) and should store that information before making the cryptoasset transfer.

When receiving a cryptoasset transfer from a jurisdiction without the Travel Rule:

If the cryptoasset transfer has missing or incomplete information, UK cryptoasset businesses must consider the countries in which the firm operates and the status of the Travel Rule in those countries.

The UK cryptoasset business should take these factors into account when making a risk-based assessment of whether to make the cryptoassets available to the beneficiary.

We will keep our expectations under regular review as global adoption of the Travel Rule develops and we will communicate any changes accordingly.

To further support cryptoasset businesses, we have been working with industry, the Joint Money Laundering Steering Group (JMLSG) and HM Treasury (HMT), on guidance to help firms comply with the Travel Rule. Firms have until 25 August 2023 to input to the guidance .