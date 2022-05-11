UK Financial Conduct Authority Reminds Consumers Of The Risks Of Investing In Cryptoassets

The FCA has seen some recent social media posts regarding cryptoassets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The FCA cannot comment on individual products. However, as the FCA has said previously, the FCA has not been given regulatory oversight over direct investments in cryptoassets and NFTs. There are no consumer protections for those who buy any cryptoassets and NFTs, and they are not FSCS protected. As a result, if you buy cryptoassets you should be prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Those marketing cryptoassets must stick to the guidelines set out by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and state that cryptoassets are not regulated by the FCA. Marketing must also make clear that cryptoassets are not protected by financial compensation schemes. The ASA has investigated multiple adverts for cryptocurrencies which did not make it clear that the product was not regulated or protected in the UK.

Consumers can learn more about high-risk investments at https://www.fca.org.uk/investsmart