UK Financial Conduct Authority: Millions Of People Could Get More Support With Their Pensions Under New Proposals

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out proposals for extra support for millions of UK savers to help them make better decisions about their pensions.

This is part of a wider review of how the boundary between advice and guidance on investments operates, which is underway to help make sure consumers are better supported.

Making sure consumers can make informed investment decisions is an important part of ensuring healthy capital markets which deliver growth. The FCA aims to help people have access to more help, guidance and advice across all aspects of their financial lives.

More than 16 million people in the UK save for their retirement into defined contribution pension schemes.

However, 75% of consumers, aged over 45, do not have a clear plan for how to take money from their pension or didn’t know they had to make a choice. (Financial Lives survey, 2024). FCA consumer research shows:

engagement by consumers with and understanding of pensions is low.

the vast majority of consumers are ill-equipped to manage complex pension decisions confidently as only 9% of adults have taken full regulated advice in the last 12 months (Financial Lives Survey, 2024).

some people are disengaged because they fear knowing the reality of their pension pots - the so-called Ostrich effect - worrying about whether their pension will be sufficient in retirement.

Most people still lack the support needed to make critical choices about their pensions. Decisions on saving, investing and how to use their life savings are critically important, and some may struggle to make the right choice for them without help.

Now the FCA has set out ways to tackle the gap that exists between bespoke financial advice and guidance – examples of existing guidance being information provided for free through MoneyHelper, as well as by firms.

Targeted support would allow firms to provide support to consumers in different scenarios, for example, if they identify someone is drawing down on their pension unsustainably, or where a consumer is facing uncertainty about how to take a retirement income. Firms would be able to provide a bespoke suggestion to specific groups of consumers who share the same characteristics. The FCA is suggesting that targeted support is provided for free.

The FCA will follow with further proposals on introducing concepts of targeted support and simplified advice for other retail investments next year.

This is a significant moment as the reform to the regulatory framework will set the standards for years ahead. The FCA encourages feedback from all stakeholders about the proposals and views are sought by mid-February 2025.