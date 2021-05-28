 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

UK Financial Conduct Authority: LF Woodford Equity Income Fund Investigation

Date 28/05/2021

In June 2019, we opened an investigation into the circumstances relating to the suspension of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund. On this page we set out our public statements on this matter. We will keep this updated as further information is provided.


28 May 2021

Letter to the Treasury Select Committee with an update on the FCA’s investigation

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA wrote to Rt Hon. Mel Stride MP, Chair of the Treasury Select Committee updating on the progress of our investigation.

16 February 2021

Statement by Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, on Woodford Investment Management Ltd and WCM Partners Ltd

This statement sets out our position on specific points we were asked for information on. It followed comments by Neil Woodford on his future business plans.

21 August 2020

Capital distribution and accounting update on LF Equity Income Fund (formerly LF Woodford Equity Income Fund) 

On 18 January 2020, Link Fund Solutions Ltd (LFS), the Authorised Corporate Director of the LF Equity Income Fund (LFEIF), started winding up the fund. LFS considered the winding-up of the LFEIF to be in the best interests of all investors and enabled the return of cash to investors at the earliest opportunity.

15 October 2019

Update on the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund

On 15 October 2019, Link Fund Solutions Ltd (LFS), the Authorised Corporate Director of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) announced that it would not seek to re-open the WEIF and instead, it looked to wind-up the fund as soon as practicable. LFS considered the winding-up of the WEIF to be in the best interests of all investors and would enable the return of cash to investors at the earliest opportunity. LFS expected the winding-up to begin in mid-January, subject to regulatory approvals. LFS would now request formal approval from the FCA to wind-up the fund.

18 June 2019

Letter to the Treasury Select Committee on LF Woodford Equity Income Fund

Andrew Bailey, Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority wrote to Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Select Committee. This was in response to Nicky Morgan’s letter on the 10 June 2019 asking for information relating to the suspension of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

5 June 2019

Update on LF Woodford Equity Income Fund

We provided an update following the announcement on 3 June that dealing in the units of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund had been suspended. This statement provided additional information about the purpose of suspension, our role and to address the decision to list some of the Fund’s assets in Guernsey.