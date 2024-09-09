U.K. Financial Conduct Authority Issues Final Announcement Regarding The Cessation Of U.S. Dollar LIBOR®

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today notes the final announcement from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding the cessation of U.S. dollar LIBOR ®.

The FCA has confirmed that it will not use its powers under the U.K. Benchmarks Regulation (U.K. BMR) to compel ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA), the authorized and regulated administrator of LIBOR, to continue to publish the 1-, 3- and 6-Month “synthetic” U.S. dollar LIBOR settings after September 30, 2024. Accordingly, the FCA has issued a final announcement reminding users that these final three remaining LIBOR settings will cease after publication on this date. No new LIBOR settings will be published following September 30, 2024.

“Synthetic” LIBOR settings that are required to be published using a “synthetic” methodology are not representative of the underlying market or economic reality the setting was intended to measure prior to such requirement. The use of “synthetic” LIBOR settings by U.K. supervised entities is prohibited under the U.K. BMR, subject to the FCA permitting use by U.K. supervised entities in legacy contracts other than cleared derivatives.

Users of LIBOR should take appropriate legal and regulatory advice in all relevant jurisdictions to ensure they understand and are prepared for the impact of the cessation of the remaining “synthetic” LIBOR settings on them and their counterparties under any applicable legislation or regulation, financial contracts, financial instruments and other arrangements.

Please see IBA’s LIBOR webpage and the FCA’s LIBOR transition webpage for further information.