UK Financial Conduct Authority Issues 146 Alerts In First 24 Hours Of New Crypto Marketing Regime

Changes to legislation that bring cryptoasset promotions under our remit are now in force.

The FCA issued 146 alerts about cryptoasset promotions on the first day of the new regime.

The FCA expects businesses including social media platforms, app stores, search engines, domain name registrars and payments firms to consider the alerts we have issued and play their part in protecting UK consumers from illegal promotions.

Consumers should check the Warning List before making any investment in crypto. The list will help consumers understand where firms' promotions may be breaking the law and to consider the promotion with the full information available.

The FCA takes a risk-based approach, so not all firms of potential concern will be added straightaway. This list will be continually updated as we identify firms which may be illegally communicating cryptoasset promotions and are failing to engage with us constructively.

The FCA also continues to remind people that purchasing cryptoassets remains high-risk and that they should be prepared to lose all their money.

Further information