UK Financial Conduct Authority Has Decided To Register The First UK Securitisation Repositories

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announces that it has completed its assessment of applications received from European DataWarehouse Ltd and SecRep Limited as Securitisation Repositories (SRs) under the UK Securitisation Regulation and has decided to register both entities with effect from 17 January 2022. The obligation to report public securitisations within the scope of the UK Securitisation Regulation to a SR that is registered and supervised by us will apply from 17 January 2022. The FCA continues to encourage reporting entities to complete all necessary preparatory measures to comply with their reporting obligations to a SR. Firms registered as UK SRs will be included on the Financial Services Register.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announces that it has completed its assessment of applications received from European DataWarehouse Ltd and SecRep Limited as Securitisation Repositories (SRs) under the UK Securitisation Regulation and has decided to register both entities with effect from 17 January 2022.
The obligation to report public securitisations within the scope of the UK Securitisation Regulation to a SR that is registered and supervised by us will apply from 17 January 2022.
The FCA continues to encourage reporting entities to complete all necessary preparatory measures to comply with their reporting obligations to a SR. Firms registered as UK SRs will be included on the Financial Services Register.