UK Financial Conduct Authority: Guy Flintham Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Today at Southwark Crown Court, Guy Flintham pleaded guilty to fraud, following a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Between January 2016 and November 2021, Mr Flintham, based in Blackburn, Lancashire, defrauded around 240 investors by making false representations to persuade them to invest approximately £19 million in an investment scheme operated by him.
Mr Flintham made a number of fraudulent claims to investors, including about how the scheme was operated, and the profits they could and were making via the scheme. He falsified documents in order to support some of his claims.
Sentencing will take place on 26 April 2024.
Mr Flintham pleaded not guilty to a further count of carrying on regulated activity without authorisation or exemption, contrary to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Background
- Guy Flintham date of birth: 07/07/1977
- Fraud by false representation is contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006. It is punishable by a fine and/or up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
- Find out more information about the FCA.