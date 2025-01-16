UK Financial Conduct Authority Expands Leeds Office, Creating New Jobs And Affirming Its Commitment To Growth In The Region

First opened in 2022, the FCA’s regional office in Leeds is now a base for over 300 employees, with around 100 more people expected to be welcomed into the additional space this year.

The new floor space was officially opened today by the FCA's chief executive Nikhil Rathi. He was joined by guests Beth Russell, second permanent secretary to the Treasury and head of the Darlington Economic Campus at HM Treasury, Leeds City Council’s chief executive Ed Whiting, Sebastian Walsh, the Bank of England’s head of Leeds and Felix Kumi-Ampofo, director of inclusive economy, skills and culture from West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA said:

'I’m delighted to open the new floor here in Leeds today. The expansion provides further opportunity for us to benefit from a broader talent pool, offering different perspectives and experiences, meaning we can better represent the communities we serve.'

Ed Whiting, chief executive of Leeds City Council said:

'Leeds is rapidly establishing itself as a leading hub for finance and technology. Our vibrant city is a beacon of diversity and innovation, making it one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in the UK. I’m delighted to see the FCA’s commitment to enhancing our city’s growth and influence, and I look forward to a successful future together.'

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said:

'The Financial Conduct Authority’s expansion is fantastic for our region, cementing West Yorkshire as the regional leader for financial services.

'It’s creating more well-paid jobs and supporting our ambition to drive economic growth in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.

'We look forward to working with the FCA as our financial services sector goes from strength to strength.'

Background