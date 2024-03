The FCA previously commenced High Court proceedings pursuant to sections 383 and 382 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 against the former CEO, Mr Konstantinos Papadimitrakopoulos, and former CFO, Mr Dimitris Gryparis of Globo plc for alleged market abuse.

The FCA decided to discontinue the proceedings on 6 March 2024, which concludes all civil proceedings in the High Court.