UK Financial Conduct Authority: Craig Whyte Appears At Court For Failing To Provide Key Passwords For Seized Devices

In a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Craig Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.
Mr Whyte appeared today at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court, having been arrested at Manchester Airport yesterday at the request of the FCA by officers from Greater Manchester Police.
The arrest is in relation to non-disclosure of key passwords for various laptops and phones, which were seized from him by a warrant issued under s176 Financial Services & Markets Act 2000 on the 18 April 2018.
Mr Whyte was charged with failing to comply with a Statutory Notice issued under Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000). This is the first prosecution by the FCA in relation to this offence.
Mr Whyte has indicated a plea of not guilty and elected for trial in the Crown Court. Mr Whyte was granted conditional bail.
Background
- Craig Whytes date of birth: 18/01/1971
- No assumption should be made at this stage that a criminal offence has been committed.
- A person is guilty of an offence under s.53 of RIPA if they knowingly fail, in accordance with the notice, to make the disclosure required by virtue of the giving of the notice (in this case failing to provide pin numbers and passwords to several digital devices). The appropriate maximum term of imprisonment is two years.