UK Financial Conduct Authority: Court Sets Dates For ‘Finfluencer’ Trials

Trials have been scheduled after the FCA charged 9 individuals in relation to an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme promoted on social media. On 11 July 2024 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Holly Thompson, Biggs Chris, Jamie Clayton, Lauren Goodger, Rebecca Gormley, Yazmin Oukhellou and Scott Timlin each pleaded not guilty to 1 count of issuing unauthorised communications of financial promotions. Emmanuel Nwanze pleaded not guilty to providing advice on buying and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) while unauthorised to do so and 1 count of unauthorised communications of financial promotions. Eva Zapico did not enter a plea at this time. A further plea hearing for her case was fixed for 26 September 2024. Due to court availability, trial dates were fixed for 1 February 2027 and 15 March 2027 at Southwark Crown Court. These dates were the earliest the Court could accommodate this case. Anyone who believes they have suffered loss in relation to this matter should call our consumer contact centre on 0800 111 6768 (freephone). a. Emmanuel Nwanze (DoB 07/01/1994)
Background
b. Holly Thompson (also known as Holly Zucchero) (DoB 25/05/1990)
c. Biggs Chris (DoB 15/05/1992)
d. Jamie Clayton (DoB 18/11/1991)
e. Lauren Goodger (DoB 19/09/1986)
f. Rebecca Gormley (DoB 18/04/1998)
g. Yazmin Oukhellou (DoB 03/05/1994)
h. Scott Timlin (DoB 26/04/1988)
i. Eva Zapico (DoB 23/07/1998)
