UK Financial Conduct Authority Charges Richard Jonathan Faithfull With One Offence Of Money Laundering

Following a joint investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and City of London Police, the FCA has charged Richard Jonathan Faithfull with one offence of money laundering, contrary to Section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Mr Faithfull is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 26 January 2021.
The offence relates to activity between 1 June 2017 and 1 August 2018.
The FCA will not make any further comment pending Mr Faithfull’s first appearance in court.
Background
- Richard Faithfull (DOB: 15/03/1990)
- The FCA has an overarching strategic objective of ensuring the relevant markets function well. To support this, it has 3 operational objectives: to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers; to protect and enhance the integrity of the UK financial system; and to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.
