UK Financial Conduct Authority And UK Payment Systems Regulator Boards Appoint New Chair To Decision-Making Committees

Date 31/10/2024

The FCA and PSR Boards have appointed Alison Potter as chair of the FCA’s Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) and the PSR’s Enforcement Decisions Committee (EDC).

These 2 committees are responsible for taking certain regulatory decisions on behalf of the FCA and the PSR. Committee members are selected based on their ability to make independent decisions grounded in evidence and experience.

The new appointment has been made ahead of the existing chair, Tim Parkes, standing down later this year. Alison Potter will begin on 1 November 2024, with a short transitional period alongside Tim Parkes.

Bernadette Conroy, FCA non-executive director and chair of the FCA’s Risk Committee, said:

'I am delighted to welcome our new RDC and EDC chair. Alison brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, including her experience of financial services and decision-making, which will enhance the capability and effectiveness of the RDC and EDC.

'Tim Parkes has provided almost 9 years of outstanding leadership and service as RDC and EDC chair, and I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to the important work of the committees.'

Background

  1. Alison Potter has over 30 years of experience as a barrister working in commercial law. She specialises in the field of financial services and financial regulatory law. Her practice included a range of commercial law disputes, providing advisory services and conducting litigation for and against a large number of commercial institutions, regulators and individuals. Alison was appointed as a senior decision maker for the Guernsey Financial Services Commission in 2018. She is a bencher in the Middle Temple Inn of Court and acted as a mediator in a range of commercial disputes for over 10 years. Alison has also held a number of other positions including chair of Clifton College, trustee and director of the National Executive of the CPRE, trustee of the Bath Preservation Trust, councillor for Bath and North East Somerset and chair of the West of England Combined Authority Oversight and Scrutiny Committee.
  2. You can read more about the work of the FCA’s RDC and the PSR’s EDCLink is external  on our websites, including the biographies of all current committee members.
  3. Find out more information about the FCA.

