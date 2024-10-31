UK Financial Conduct Authority And UK Payment Systems Regulator Boards Appoint New Chair To Decision-Making Committees

These 2 committees are responsible for taking certain regulatory decisions on behalf of the FCA and the PSR. Committee members are selected based on their ability to make independent decisions grounded in evidence and experience.

The new appointment has been made ahead of the existing chair, Tim Parkes, standing down later this year. Alison Potter will begin on 1 November 2024, with a short transitional period alongside Tim Parkes.

Bernadette Conroy, FCA non-executive director and chair of the FCA’s Risk Committee, said:

'I am delighted to welcome our new RDC and EDC chair. Alison brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, including her experience of financial services and decision-making, which will enhance the capability and effectiveness of the RDC and EDC.

'Tim Parkes has provided almost 9 years of outstanding leadership and service as RDC and EDC chair, and I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to the important work of the committees.'

