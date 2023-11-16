UK Financial Conduct Authority And Payment Systems Regulator Boards Appoint New Members To Decision-Making Committees

Ulrike Hotopp and Claire Whyley have been appointed to the FCA’s and Payment Systems Regulator's (PSR) Competition Decisions Committees (CDCs).

These two committees are responsible for taking certain competition law decisions on behalf of the FCA and PSR. Committee members are selected on the basis of their experience of making independent evidence-based decisions, and their competition expertise.

Ulrike and Claire have considerable experience across a variety of sectors, and will enable the CDCs to maintain high standards in their important work.

Background