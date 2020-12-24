UK Finance Responds To EU-UK Trade Deal

Responding to the news that an agreement has been reached between the UK and EU on a post-Brexit trade deal, Bob Wigley, Executive Chair of UK Finance, commented:
“Concluding these negotiations with an agreement brings much-needed certainty for businesses and paves the way for the beginning of a new relationship with the European Union. The banking industry remains focused on supporting customers and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the end of the transition period.
"Looking ahead, it will be important to build on the foundations of this trade deal by strengthening arrangements for future trade in financial services.
“This can be achieved by building on the longstanding regulatory dialogue and supervisory cooperation between UK and EU authorities and reaching agreements on all appropriate equivalence determinations as soon as possible.
“Consumers and businesses in both the EU and UK will benefit from maintaining open and integrated capital markets and facilitating the flow of cross-border financial services in the years ahead.”