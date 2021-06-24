UK Climate Change Committee Report - E3G Reaction

- Today the Committee on Climate Change released their annual report on UK progress in reducing emissions, as well as a biennial report on UK progress in adapting to climate change.
- E3G Chief Executive and ‘Friend of COP26’ Nick Mabey echoes calls on government to issue concrete policies to deliver climate promises by COP26.
Nick Mabey, E3G chief executive said:
“The road to Glasgow must be paved with action to deliver ambitious emissions reductions, not just good intentions. The Government has so far failed to get the UK on track to net-zero. They must put the policies and investment in place now or they risk fatally undermining COP 26. They can’t marshal the forces of action globally if they are not delivering at home.”