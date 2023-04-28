UK Chancellor Of The Exchequer And Governor Of The Bank Of England: Asset Purchase Facility (APF) Ceiling, April 2023

The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Governor of the Bank of England jointly agreed to reduce the maximum authorised size of the APF. This was confirmed via a letter exchange on 28 April 2023.
The letters exchanged between the Chancellor and the Governor agreed to reduce the maximum authorised size of the APF. The decision was in line with an approach agreed in February 2022 where the Chancellor and Governor decided to periodically reduce the maximum authorised size of the APF as the size of the APF falls.
Documents
Details
The letters exchanged between the Chancellor and the Governor agreed to reduce the maximum authorised size of the APF. The decision was in line with an approach agreed in February 2022 where the Chancellor and Governor decided to periodically reduce the maximum authorised size of the APF as the size of the APF falls.