 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

UBS MTF Market Notice: Removal Of Russian Depositary Receipts

Date 04/03/2022

Following recent sanctions in connection with events in Ukraine, and in order to maintain an orderly market,  the below securities have been removed from trading on UBS MTF effective immediately until further notice.

 

ISIN

Symbol

Issuer Name

US80585Y3080

SBERl

Sberbank of Russia PJSC

US36829G1076

OGZDl

Gazprom PJSC

US7821834048

HYDRl

RusHydro PJSC

US36829G1076

GAZl

Gazprom Neft PJSC

US67812M2070

ROSNl

Rosneft Oil Co PJSC

US37951Q2021

GLPRl

Global Ports Investments PLC

US37949E2046

GLTRl

Globaltrans Investment PLC

US40425X4079

HMSGl

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC

US52634T2006

LNTAl

Lenta International Co PJSC

US67011E2046

NLMKl

Novolipetsk Steel PJSC

US6698881090

NVTKl

Novatek PJSC

US69343P1057

LKODl

LUKOIL PJSC

US5591892048

MMKl

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC

US55315J1025

MNODl

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC

US71922G2093

PHORl

PhosAgro PJSC

US8766292051

ATADl

Tatneft PJSC

US73181M1172

PLZLl

Polyus PJSC

US8181503025

SVSTl

Severstal PAO

US7496552057

AGROl

Ros Agro PLC

US8688612048

SGGDl

Surgutneftegas PJSC

US87238U2033

TCSl

TCS Group Holding PLC

US5603172082

VKCOl

VK Co Ltd

US98387E2054

FIVEl

X5 Retail Group NV

US3133542015

FEESl

Federal Grid Co Unified Energy System PJSC

US7785291078

RKMDl

Rostelecom PJSC

US29760G1031

ETLNl

Etalon Group PLC

US6708662019

OKEYl

O'Key Group SA

US00501T2096

AKRNl

Acron PJSC

US55953Q2021

MGNTl

Magnit PJSC

US48122U2042

SSAl

Sistema PJSFC