UBS MTF Market Notice: Removal Of Russian Depositary Receipts

Following recent sanctions in connection with events in Ukraine, and in order to maintain an orderly market, the below securities have been removed from trading on UBS MTF effective immediately until further notice.
|
ISIN
|
Symbol
|
Issuer Name
|
US80585Y3080
|
SBERl
|
Sberbank of Russia PJSC
|
US36829G1076
|
OGZDl
|
Gazprom PJSC
|
US7821834048
|
HYDRl
|
RusHydro PJSC
|
US36829G1076
|
GAZl
|
Gazprom Neft PJSC
|
US67812M2070
|
ROSNl
|
Rosneft Oil Co PJSC
|
US37951Q2021
|
GLPRl
|
Global Ports Investments PLC
|
US37949E2046
|
GLTRl
|
Globaltrans Investment PLC
|
US40425X4079
|
HMSGl
|
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
|
US52634T2006
|
LNTAl
|
Lenta International Co PJSC
|
US67011E2046
|
NLMKl
|
Novolipetsk Steel PJSC
|
US6698881090
|
NVTKl
|
Novatek PJSC
|
US69343P1057
|
LKODl
|
LUKOIL PJSC
|
US5591892048
|
MMKl
|
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC
|
US55315J1025
|
MNODl
|
MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC
|
US71922G2093
|
PHORl
|
PhosAgro PJSC
|
US8766292051
|
ATADl
|
Tatneft PJSC
|
US73181M1172
|
PLZLl
|
Polyus PJSC
|
US8181503025
|
SVSTl
|
Severstal PAO
|
US7496552057
|
AGROl
|
Ros Agro PLC
|
US8688612048
|
SGGDl
|
Surgutneftegas PJSC
|
US87238U2033
|
TCSl
|
TCS Group Holding PLC
|
US5603172082
|
VKCOl
|
VK Co Ltd
|
US98387E2054
|
FIVEl
|
X5 Retail Group NV
|
US3133542015
|
FEESl
|
Federal Grid Co Unified Energy System PJSC
|
US7785291078
|
RKMDl
|
Rostelecom PJSC
|
US29760G1031
|
ETLNl
|
Etalon Group PLC
|
US6708662019
|
OKEYl
|
O'Key Group SA
|
US00501T2096
|
AKRNl
|
Acron PJSC
|
US55953Q2021
|
MGNTl
|
Magnit PJSC
|
US48122U2042
|
SSAl
|
Sistema PJSFC