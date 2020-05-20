UBS MTF Market Notice: Reference Data Issue On XUMP

Please be advised that UBS MTF is currently experiencing a static data issue impacting the Periodic Auction Order Book only. The current Stock Universe has an undefined tick rule ID which will be corrected after-market hours today.
Members submitting orders to our Periodic Auction Order Book will see an increased number of rejected orders for an "INVALID TICK SIZE" reason.
Our daily Stock Universe file, published on our website at http://www.ubs.com/mtf-reference-data and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the correct tick size rules from tomorrow morning.
If you have any queries regarding this notice please contact the UBS MTF Supervisors at +44 207 568 2052 or ubs_mtf@ubs.com.