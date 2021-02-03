UBS MTF Market Notice: Re-Addition Of Swiss Instruments

UBS MTF is pleased to announce that following recognition of UBS MTF today as a foreign trading venue pursuant to the Federal Council Ordinance of 30 November 2018 on the Recognition of Foreign Trading Venues for the Trading of Equity Securities of Companies with Registered Office in Switzerland, we will resume support for trading in Swiss instruments tomorrow morning, February 4.
Our Stock Universe file, published on our website at https://www.ubs.com/mtf-reference-data and by SFTP, will be updated overnight to reflect the addition of instruments issued by companies with registered offices in Switzerland which are listed on Swiss trading venues.