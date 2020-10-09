UBS MTF Market Notice N14 - October Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 7 October, UBS MTF would like to inform you of upcoming double volume
cap suspension changes this week:
- Effective from the start of trading on 14 October, the DVC suspension ends for 24 instruments on
UBS MTF and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price
Waiver.
- Effective from the start of trading on 12 October, a six-month DVC suspension commences for 13
instruments on UBS MTF, which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price
Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in
Scale Waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, published on the UBS MTF website at https://www.ubs.com/mtf-reference-data and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the suspensions and resumptions as they take effect. A list of the affected instruments is
attached to this notice.